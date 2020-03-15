WBSS Cruiserweight Final Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Riga [Latvia], Mar 15 (ANI): The World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) Cruiserweight final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos has been postponed to May 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak.Earlier, the final was scheduled to be held on March 21 in Riga. "Local authorities in Latvia have adopted comprehensive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, events with more than 200 people present have been prohibited until April 14. In regard to the risk of infection, the local authorities have concluded that the WBSS Cruiserweight final is a particularly high-risk event, not only for the athletes themselves but also for all local and foreign staff involved in the organisation and conduct of the event," WBSS said in a statement."For this reason, the WBSS Cruiserweight final between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos cannot take place as planned. The new date planned for the Final in Arena Riga is May 16, however, this is, of course, dependent on the current restrictions being lifted," the statement added.WBSS further stated that the health of all those involved in this event will always be their primary concern.The virus, which originated in Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, has spread to more than 100 countries across the world, infecting over 1,20,000 people.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. (ANI)

