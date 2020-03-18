We Can't Fight Against Virus in This Kalyuga, Says Justice Arun Mishra

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): We can't fight against virus in this 'Kalyuga', Justice Arun Mishra on Wednesday observed during his conversation with a senior advocate while hearing a case in the Supreme Court. "These epidemics are happening in every 100 years," Justice Mishra said, adding "Ghor kalyug mein virus se hum fight nahi kar sakte (We can't against this virus in this Kalyuga).""See the frailty of humans. You may do anything and everything, you may devise all weapons. But, you can't fight this virus. We have to fight this at our own level," Justice Mishra further observed.Conversing with senior advocate Aryaman Sundar while hearing a case in which the advocate was appearing, Justice Mishra further said that everybody should fight coronavirus at their own level."The best statement so far is everybody should fight it, not only the government. If we fight is at our own level we can overcome it. You have to fight for yourself not anyone else," he said.Justice MR Shah, who was sharing the Bench with Justice Mishra also suggested Sundaram, that senior advocates should only be accompanied with one junior advocate."This is a request to the Bar also, a senior advocate should only come with one advocate. You all come with 5-6 advocates. This is ultimately for our sake," Justice Shah said.Senior advocate Sundaram told the Bench that he has a theory -- "National selection, that is, the stronger person will kill the weaker. The thing is that the mortality rate has increased, the Earth will not be able to handle it."He suggested that most important cases should be heard by the court.The top court has taken several measures to deal with coronavirus and few Benches are sitting and taking up urgent and important matters.Thermal screening is being done at the entry points, people are asked to fill self-declaration forms and hand sensitisers are being put before every court rooms, departments and even in media rooms.A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)