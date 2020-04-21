West Bengal Govt Allows E-auction of Tea Amid Lockdown

Kolkata, Apr 21 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday allowed the tea industry to conduct e-auction amid the lockdown, but in strict adherence to social distancing norms and other guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha issued an order allowing the e-auction. The order said that e-auction should be held after observing social distancing norms and other guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus spread. The Secretary of Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA), J Kalyansundaram, said, "We welcome the decision."

"We had requested the government to allow the conduct of e-auction in tea after the lockdown came into effect," he said. The last e-auction was held on March 17, he said.

The CTTA conducts e-auction in Kolkata. Kalyansundaram said the government's letter has been forwarded to the sale sub-committee for preparing the future sales programmes. The government had earlier allowed plucking of tea in the gardens with 25 per cent of the workforce. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)