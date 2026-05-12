WHO Says There Are Now 11 Confirmed Hantavirus Infections from Cruise Ship

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Spanish passenger evacuated from the cruise ship at the center of a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus, Spain’s health ministry announced Tuesday.

The World Health Organization said it has confirmed 11 cases, including three people from the cruise who died.

The passenger with the new confirmed case of hantavirus was in quarantine in a military hospital in Madrid.

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The passenger was quarantined in the same hospital as 13 other Spanish nationals evacuated Sunday, who all tested negative for the virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Madrid that all 11 confirmed cases are among passengers or crew of the MV Hondius cruise ship, including three people who died.

Nine of the 11 cases have been confirmed as the Andes virus.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).