Wife of Spanish PM Sanchez Has Coronavirus: PM's Office

Madrid, Mar 15 (AFP) The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said.

The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide.

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement. (AFP)

