Will Definitely Go to Delhi when I Need To, Says Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): "I will definitely go to Delhi when I need to", Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said when asked why he has not visited the national capital after taking over the reins of Maharashtra in November last year."There is no such compulsion. I don't have any anger or ill will. I will definitely go to Delhi when I need to," Thackeray said in an interview with Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.Shiv Sena chief made this statement while replying to a question about him not visiting the national capital to pay a courtesy visit to the Prime Minister and the President, after being sworn-in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.When asked if he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi among others, the Maharashtra Chief Minister said: "Why not? I will definitely meet Modi, Sonia, Advani and other people." On December 6, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pune while receiving him at the airport. The Prime Minister had come to Pune to attend the conference of Director Generals and Inspector of Police on December 7 and 8.It was the first meeting between them after Thackeray's ascension to the post of Chief Minister of Maharashtra.Thackeray became the chief minister after Shiv Sena broke ties with its long-term ally BJP to join hands with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party. (ANI)

