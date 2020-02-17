Will Pucovski Ruled out of Australia A Side for England Lions

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 17 (ANI): Victorian batsman Will Pucovski has been ruled out of upcoming Australia A match against England Lions at the MCG as he continues to recover from a concussion.Pucovski was concussed having landed heavily during the Cricket Australia XI one-day game against the touring Lions on the Gold Coast a fortnight ago while taking a quick single.He has been replaced by in-form Victorian former Test batsman Nic Maddinson who is fresh from an unbeaten century against New South Wales in Sydney on Sunday."Will is recovering from the concussion and medical staff have assessed that he will not be available for the Australia A game or the next Sheffield Shield match," Cricket Australia Sports Science & Sports Medicine Manager Alex Kountaris said.Australia A squad: Moises Henriques (c) (New South Wales), Jackson Bird (Tasmania), Marcus Harris (Victoria), Josh Inglis (Western Australia), Usman Khawaja (vc) (Queensland), Nic Maddinson (Victoria), Michael Neser (Queensland), Kurtis Patterson (New South Wales), James Pattinson (Victoria), Mark Steketee (Queensland), Marcus Stoinis (Western Australia), and Mitchell Swepson (Queensland). (ANI)

