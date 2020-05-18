Will Raise Electricity Issues to Win MP Bypolls: Cong Leader

Bhopal, May 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former state energy minister Priyavrat Singh on Monday said his party would raise electricity problems during the campaigning for the bypolls to 24 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

Dates for the bypolls, however, have not been announced.

Speaking to reporters via video conference, Singh said, "People in MP are facing power outages. The MP BJP government has withdrawn beneficial schemes for energy consumers introduced by the previous Congress government. We are also going to raise the issue of inflated power bills."

The Congress government in MP fell on March 20 after 22 MLAs rebelled and resigned from the Assembly following the decision of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to leave the Congress and join the BJP.

Two seats are vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs.

With the effective strength of the 230-member Assembly standing at 206, the BJP has a majority with 107 MLAs.

The Congress' current strength is 92, while there are four Independent MLAs, two from BSP and one from SP.

