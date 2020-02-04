Williamson Ruled out of First Two ODIs Against India

Hamilton [New Zealand], Feb 4 (ANI): Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against India, and in his absence, Tom Latham will be leading the side, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Tuesday.Mark Chapman has been named as Williamson's replacement for the first two ODIs.Williamson is recovering from an inflamed AC joint niggle in his left shoulder. The X-ray scans have revealed that there is nothing serious, however, the player and management are taking it slow.He injured himself during the third T20I last week and then missed the remaining two matches. Tim Southee led New Zealand in his absence."It's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days. He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday," team physio Vijay Vallabh said in a statement.New Zealand lost the T20I series 0-5 against India. With this, the Men in Blue became the first side to whitewash their opponent in a five-match bilateral T20I series.India and New Zealand will take on each other in the first ODI on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)