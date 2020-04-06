With 120 New Cases, Maha COVID Count Now 868

Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) With 120 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra on Monday mounted to 868, a Health official said.

"Out of the 120 people, 68 have tested positive from Mumbai city alone and 41 from Pune," he said.

"The remaining cases includes two each from Vasai-Virar area, Satara and Ahmednagar, three from Aurangabad and one each from Jalna and Nashik," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)