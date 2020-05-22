Witsel Missing Again but Can Back for Dortmund

Berlin, May 22 (AFP) Borussia Dortmund will again be without Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel when they travel to Wolfsburg on Saturday on the Bundesliga's second week of action since it restarted, coach Lucien Favre said.

Witsel has not recovered from muscular problems he suffered trying to regain fitness before last weekend's resumption of matches.

But former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is fit again and available for selection as Dortmund aim to keep their pursuit of leaders Bayern Munich on track with a victory.

Giovanni Reyna, the 17-year-old son of former US international Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, is also set to play some part after what would have been his first Bundesliga start was thwarted last weekend when he injured himself in the warmup before the 4-0 win against Schalke.

Favre also said he was still hopeful German international Marco Reus, who injured groin muscles in February before matches were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, could return to action before the end of the season.

"He still hasn't trained with the team. We hope he'll be able to return as quickly as possible and help us," Favre said. Dortmund trail Bayern by four points but face the reigning champions at home on

Tuesday in a match that could prove crucial in deciding the outcome of the title race. AFP

