Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Lihue (Hawaii), Feb 28 (AP) One person was injured when a tour helicopter crashed on a remote beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the county fire department said Tuesday.

An aircraft operated by Jack Harter Helicopters crashed at Honopu Beach on the Napali Coast, a rugged stretch of Kauai that is only accessible by hiking, kayaking or aerial tour.

Also Read | Red Sea Crisis: US Aircraft, Coalition Warship Shoot Down Five Irab-Backed Houthi UAVs.

The helicopter was carrying one pilot and four passengers, the Kauai Fire Department said in a news release. One passenger suffered a back injury. The pilot and other three passengers were not hurt.

A photograph released by the fire department showed a crumpled helicopter resting on the sand.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden and Donald Trump Win Michigan Primaries, Edging Closer to a Rematch.

A fire department helicopter airlifted the injured passenger to paramedics waiting at Princeville Airport. The others were picked up by another Jack Harter helicopter.

A phone call seeking comment from Jack Harter Helicopters in Lihue was not immediately returned. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)