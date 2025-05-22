Seattle, May 22 (AP) One person was rescued by a good Samaritan and authorities were looking for three others after a boat took on water and sank in waters north of Seattle, the U.S Coast Guard said Wednesday.

A U.S Coast Guard boat crew and helicopter searched for the missing alongside Everett firefighters and police, the agency said in a social media post on X. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was also looking.

The site is in Possession Sound about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Seattle. (AP)

