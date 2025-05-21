Washington, May 21: The Trump administration violated a court order on deportations to third countries with a flight linked to the chaotic nation of South Sudan, a federal judge said Wednesday.

Judge Brian E Murphy in Boston said the eight migrants aboard the plane weren't given a meaningful opportunity to object that the deportation could put them in danger. US Slaps Visa Bans on Indian Travel Agents Involved in 'Illegal' Immigration.

The group was flown out of the United States just hours after getting notice, leaving them no chance to contact lawyers to object in court. Government attorneys argued that the men had a history with the immigration system, giving them prior opportunities to express a fear of being deported to a country outside their homeland. US Warns People Staying Beyond Their Authorised Period to Face Deportation or Ban on Travelling to US.

They also said that immigration authorities may have misunderstood the order because the judge didn't specify the time needed between notice and deportation.

