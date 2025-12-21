Tel Aviv [Israel], December 21 (ANI/WAM): Israel's' Central Bureau of Statistics reported that in the 12 month period of October 2024-September 2025, permits were issued for the building of approximately 81,560 new apartments; an increase of 10.9% compared to the previous 12 months (October 2023-September 2024).

Of the total apartments for which permits were issued, 25.3% were in the Central District, 22.8% in the Tel Aviv District, and 16.6% in the Southern District.

Also Read | Dipu Chandra Das Lynching: 2 More Arrested in Connection With Mob Lynching of Hindu Youth in Bangladesh, Taking Total to 12.

Construction Starts and Completions - October 2024-September 2025Construction Starts:

In the 12 months October 2024-September 2025, construction of approximately 81,020 apartments began; an increase of 31.5% compared to the previous 12 months (October 2023-September 2024).

Also Read | US-Venezuela Tensions: Venezuelan Government Accuses Washington of 'International Piracy' After New Oil Tanker Seizure.

93.2% of the apartments that began construction are additional apartments to the economy. That is, net construction starts amount to approximately 75,540 apartments (approximately 5,480 existing apartments were demolished).

About a quarter of total construction starts were in the Central District (24.7%), about a fifth in the Tel Aviv District (21.6%), and 17.5% in the Southern District.

Apartments whose construction has begun, by district October 2024-September 2025:72.1% of the apartments whose construction has begun were built for sale, of which 15.0% were government subsidized (approximately 8,760 apartments).

The largest number of apartments with government subsidy was in the Central District - approximately 3,610 apartments, followed by the Southern District - 2,220 apartments (41.2% and 25.3% of all apartments being built with government subsidy, respectively).

27.9% of the apartments that began construction were built for sale, of which 50.9% were self-built, 19.3% were combined and 19.0% were rented. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)