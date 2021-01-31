Havana, January 31: Ten people died and 25 were injured on Saturday in Cuba after a road accident that occurred about 40 km west of Havana, the National Road Safety Commission reported.

The driver of a bus transporting teachers lost control of the vehicle at Kilometer 42 of the National Highway and the bus fell over a bridge, according to local press.

The teachers, who serve in schools in the Cuban capital, were returning to the eastern province of Granma so their Havana dormitories could be used as isolation areas for patients with COVID-19.

The wounded, three in critical condition, were admitted to hospitals in Havana and the neighbouring province of Mayabeque.

On Twitter, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel expressed his sorrow over the "loss of valuable human lives" and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased.

