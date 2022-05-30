Sukkur [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): In a horrifying incident, ten houses of the minority community - Chauhans were torched over 'honour' in Sham Kaladi village near Rohri on Sunday, resulting in the death of a girl who was burned alive.

The four-year-old girl who was trapped in flames died in the incident. The body of the girl was retrieved from one of the burnt houses, however, her name could not be ascertained till late in the evening, reported Dawn.

Enraged over the alleged abduction of a woman and her sister belonging to the Chauhan community, a group of armed men attacked and torched the houses.

According to local reporters, the woman intended to contract a freewill marriage with a youth belonging to the Panhwar community.

As she left her house along with her sister, the affected family complained to the community elders and claimed that the two sisters had been abducted by some Panhwar men, reported Dawn.

Amid unrest over the incident, a group of enraged men attacked the houses of the Panhwar community and ransacked them while resorting to aerial firing.

Members of the Panhwar community alleged that the attackers belonged to the Chauhan community, reported Dawn. (ANI)

