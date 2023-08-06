Beijing [China], August 6 (ANI): A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Pingyuan County of Dezhou City in Shandong Province at 2:33 am local time on Sunday, CGTN reported citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

A shallow earthquake resulted in injuries to at least 10 people and the collapse of numerous buildings, CGTN reported citing a report by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Also Read | Hyderabad Woman Starving in Chicago: Indian Authorities Offer to Fly Home ‘Depressed’ Woman Student Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi From Telangana.

The quake was centred 26 kilometres south of Dezhou city in Shandong province, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earlier, on Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan, the National Center for Seismology reported.

Also Read | Hiroshima Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Pays Tribute to the People Who Died During Nuclear Attack in Japan’s Hiroshima.

The earthquake struck at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 kms.

According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.

There were no reports of casualties or material damage in the quake. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)