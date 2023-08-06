People worldwide mark Hiroshima Day to commemorate the anniversary of the World War II nuclear assaults on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. This day aims to increase public awareness of the catastrophic consequences of atomic weapons. In 1945 when the United States launched an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, around 140,000 people died. Here's everything about the date, history and significance of Hiroshima Day 2023. History and Facts of the Japanese City Bombed During World War 2.

Hiroshima Day 2023 Date

Hiroshima Day 2023, observed annually on August 6, is regarded as a significant day in world history as it changed the course of World War 2. This year marks the 77th anniversary of the Hiroshima nuclear attack in 1945 during the Second World War.

Hiroshima Day History

The Second World War continued in Asia after Germany acceded to the Allied forces in May 1945. Both the Allies and imperial Japan continued to fight. The United States claimed that the nuclear bomb was the only way to prevent the deaths of millions of Americans in Japan. As part of the Manhattan Project, the US produced two atom bombs. Little Boy and Fat Man are the names of the first and second atomic bombs, respectively. PM Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Hiroshima: Narendra Modi Unveils Mahatma Gandhi's Bust, Says 'Gandhian Ideals of Peace and Harmony Reverberate Globally' (View Pic).

Both these bombs were dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, respectively, killing thousands of civilians and soldiers. Hiroshima was bombed on August 6, 1945, which is why this day is acknowledged as Hiroshima Day.

Hiroshima Day Significance

Hiroshima Day is observed yearly to promote peace politics and increase awareness of the sad effects of atomic bomb explosions. During World War II, in 1945, the US dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The massive nuclear explosion left 90% of the town devastated and thousands of people dead.

The Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear attacks, regarded as the most heinous atrocities in human history, changed the course of World War II. People from all over the world pay their respects to the bombing victims on Hiroshima Day.

