World News | 10 Injured After Police Traffic Officer on Motorcycle Crashes into Bystanders at California Parade

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Ten people were injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, authorities said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 08, 2024 10:36 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | 10 Injured After Police Traffic Officer on Motorcycle Crashes into Bystanders at California Parade
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Palm Springs (California), Dec 8 (AP) Ten people were injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, authorities said.

All of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening Saturday night, including the police officer, according to police.

Also Read | What is US Birthright Citizenship? All You Need to Know As Donald Trump Reaffirms Hardline Immigration Stance, Vows to Curtail Citizenship by Birth.

The name of officer wasn't immediately released, but The Palm Springs Post reported that the policeman may have suffered a traumatic injury to his wrist.

The Desert Sun said witnesses told the newspaper that the officer was reportedly popping a wheelie and suddenly lost control of his motorcycle.

Also Read | Syria Crisis: Syrians Celebrate Bashar Assad’s Fall as His Whereabouts Remain Unknown.

It slid into the crowd of spectators and brought the festive event to a standstill for more than an hour.

Authorities said some emergency responders participating in the parade helped the injured along with ambulances and fire trucks still adorned with holiday lights.

The crash occurred around 6 pm as crowds gathered to watch the 32nd annual Palle class="article" data-url="https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/world-news-10-injured-after-police-traffic-officer-on-motorcycle-crashes-into-bystanders-at-california-parade-6476427.html">

World News | 10 Injured After Police Traffic Officer on Motorcycle Crashes into Bystanders at California Parade

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Ten people were injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, authorities said.

Agency News PTI| Dec 08, 2024 10:36 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | 10 Injured After Police Traffic Officer on Motorcycle Crashes into Bystanders at California Parade
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Palm Springs (California), Dec 8 (AP) Ten people were injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, authorities said.

All of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening Saturday night, including the police officer, according to police.

Also Read | What is US Birthright Citizenship? All You Need to Know As Donald Trump Reaffirms Hardline Immigration Stance, Vows to Curtail Citizenship by Birth.

The name of officer wasn't immediately released, but The Palm Springs Post reported that the policeman may have suffered a traumatic injury to his wrist.

The Desert Sun said witnesses told the newspaper that the officer was reportedly popping a wheelie and suddenly lost control of his motorcycle.

Also Read | Syria Crisis: Syrians Celebrate Bashar Assad’s Fall as His Whereabouts Remain Unknown.

It slid into the crowd of spectators and brought the festive event to a standstill for more than an hour.

Authorities said some emergency responders participating in the parade helped the injured along with ambulances and fire trucks still adorned with holiday lights.

The crash occurred around 6 pm as crowds gathered to watch the 32nd annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade that typically draws between 80,000 and 100,000 spectators.

“I feel terrible about the accident and injuries to the very people we protect,” Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills said on Facebook.

City officials said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and looking for any witness videos. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia Women vs India Women
500K+ searches
Girona vs Real Madrid
200K+ searches
Pat Cummins
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
UFC
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Bitcoin(BTC)
₹84,59,4630.36%
  • bitcoin
    Ethereum(ETH)
    ₹3,37,554-0.15%
  • bitcoin
    XRP(XRP)
    ₹218.472.84%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹84.710.05%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News

    Lifestyle

    Headlines

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel