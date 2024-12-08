World News | 10 Injured After Police Traffic Officer on Motorcycle Crashes into Bystanders at California Parade

Palm Springs (California), Dec 8 (AP) Ten people were injured after a police traffic officer on a motorcycle crashed into bystanders at a holiday parade in Palm Springs, authorities said.

All of the injured were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening Saturday night, including the police officer, according to police.

The name of officer wasn't immediately released, but The Palm Springs Post reported that the policeman may have suffered a traumatic injury to his wrist.

The Desert Sun said witnesses told the newspaper that the officer was reportedly popping a wheelie and suddenly lost control of his motorcycle.

It slid into the crowd of spectators and brought the festive event to a standstill for more than an hour.

Authorities said some emergency responders participating in the parade helped the injured along with ambulances and fire trucks still adorned with holiday lights.

Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)