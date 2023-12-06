Kabul [Afghanistan], December 6 (ANI): Approximately 12,000 people in Afghanistan are currently afflicted with the "HIV" disease, as per statistics provided by the Taliban-appointed Ministry of Public Health, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

Also Read | November Is Sixth Straight Month to Set Heat Record; 2023 a Cinch As Hottest Year, Say Scientists.

The Taliban-appointed ministry during a session on Monday in observance of World AIDS Day, noted that based on World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, 1.0 per cent of the population in Afghanistan is affected by HIV/AIDS.

The ministry said that 3,492 individuals have been addressed through its Infectious Control Program.

Also Read | Philippines Road Accident: At Least 16 Killed, 12 Others Injured After Passenger Bus Falls off Ravine in Hamtic Town.

AIDS is transmitted through sexual intercourse, shared needles, and contaminated blood-related equipment from an infected person to others. Since 1998, it has been commemorated yearly on December 1 as World AIDS Day to spread awareness to combat the disease.

AIDS, also known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome, is caused by a virus that is transmitted to a person's body. Its symptoms can be distinguished in three stages.

The affected individual may experience severe or superficial infections in the initial stage. The disease generally leads to weakness and severe inflammation in the subsequent two stages. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)