New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The 13th edition of the joint military Exercise KHANJAR between India and Kyrgyzstan will be conducted at Misamari, Assam, from February 4-17, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said on Monday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that the exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Special Forces of both nations, with a focus on joint operations in urban warfare and counter-terrorism scenarios under the United Nations mandate.

"Exercise KHANJAR-XIII will further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and deepen the enduring military partnership between India and Kyrgyzstan", the post added.

The 12th edition of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR-XII took place in Tokmok in March last year.

As per a previous statement, Elite troops from India's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyz Scorpion Brigade participated in this intensive training program designed to enhance interoperability, high-altitude warfare capabilities, and counter-terrorism tactics.

The statement noted that throughout the exercise, both the contingents practiced advanced operations such as sniping, complex building intervention, mountain craft, and specialised counter-terrorism drills.

The exercise Khanjar XII has evolved into an annual training event since its inception in 2011.

The alternating venues between India and Kyrgyzstan reflect the unique dimension of the thriving strategic relationship.

India and Kyrgzstan have warm and friendly ties. They are also strategic partners.

In recent times, India-Kyrgyz relations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment. Both countries also share common concerns on threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking, the Ministry of External Affairs noted in a statement.

Important facets of bilateral defence cooperation between India and the Kyrgyz Republic include training Kyrgyz personnel in Indian defence establishments, joint exercises, conduct of exchange programmes and joint research at the Kyrgyz-India Mountain Bio Medical Research Centre (KIMBMRC), Bishkek, MEA further noted. (ANI)

