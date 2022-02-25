Guiyang [China], February 25 (ANI): Fourteen people were trapped in a coal mine in China's Guizhou Province, local media reported citing local authorities

Xinhua News Agency reported that the accident occurred at around 8.40 am (local time) today at Sanhe Shunxun coal mine, according to the publicity department in Bouyei-Miao Autonomous Prefecture of Qianxinan which administers Zhenfeng County.

Also Read | Ukraine Tells Civilians To Prepare Molotov Cocktails To Fight Back As Russian Troops Advance Towards Kyiv; Know All About ‘Poor Man's Grenade’ Here.

The rescue operation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)