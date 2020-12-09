Kabul [Afghanistan], December 9 (ANI): At least two security force personnel were killed and three others were wounded in a Taliban attack on a military base in Andar district of Ghazni, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

"The Taliban attack was repelled and they suffered casualties too," the Ministry said as quoted by Tolo News.

Also Read | US Supreme Court Rejects Pennsylvania Republicans' Attempt to Block Joe Biden's Victory.

The Ministry further informed that at the start, a Taliban suicide bomber drove toward the base but was eliminated before reaching its target. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)