Lahore [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): Two air hostesses sustained injuries after a vehicle of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew members met an accident at the Lahore Airport, ARY News reported on Sunday.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

Two PIA air hostesses from a post-Hajj flight got wounded after their speeding vehicle hit another car in the parking area of the Lahore airport. The wounded flight attendants were shifted to the hospital via ambulances.

This comes as the second accident of the PIA crew vehicle in five days as another car met an accident while transporting flight attendants from Lahore to Sialkot.

Air hostesses in the recent accident sustained critical injuries despite the airbags of the vehicle deployed, as per ARY News.

One of the injured flight attendants was declared critical.

Meanwhile, over 15 passengers sustained injuries after buses collided on Mehran Highway in Pakistan's Khairpur on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, over 15 passengers including women and children sustained injuries, out of whom three are in critical condition.

The wounded passengers were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance. (ANI)

