By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 28 (ANI): Two people, one protestor and a media person lost their lives in Friday's violent pro-monarch protest, which by the end of the day, resulted in imposition of curfew and deployment of the Nepal Army.

Also Read | Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 144 People Killed, 730 Injured in Powerful Quake, Government Says Urgent International Help Needed.

The violent clash which started with the ramming of vehicle, breaking a barrage of Police by Durga Prasai, a pro-monarch businessman resulted in arson, stone pelting and firing by police as it progressed. The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a right-wing pro-monarchist, also the fifth largest party in parliament had supported the protest.

Former King Gyanendra Shah also had held interaction with Prasain within this week as the protest plans were announced. Sources say that the government might also indict Shah for his involvement in instigating the violence of Friday. The Police has named 29-year-old Sabin Maharjan from Kirtipur as the deceased who succumbed to bullet injuries. The body has been sent to the forensic department for post-mortem in coordination with the police.

Also Read | Earthquakes in South Asia: Powerful Quake Rocks Myanmar and Thailand, Kills More Than 150 People.

Meanwhile, a video journalist died after protesters set ablaze a building in Tinkune. Near the Tribhuvan International in due course of protest. The media person identified as Suresh Rajak, was filming footage for Avenues Television from the roof of the building, the media organisation said.

"The Right to freedom ensured by the Constitution of Nepal (2072) has been misused by them (Pro-monarchists). The kind of protest they staged is shameful for any decent community. The leader of the protest- Durga Prasai, himself drove a vehicle into the barrage of Police who were deployed for the security of public. It is seen that he intended to kill the security forces and the condition worsened further has been reported," Chabi Rijal, Joint secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs said in a briefing later in the evening.

Durga Prasai is currently being sought by the police after fleeing the violent protests in Tinkune. Prasai, who is believed to have secretly left the venue in a vehicle after the chaos ensued, is now a prime target for arrest. The Home Ministry had issued an order to apprehend him, citing his instigation of the violent protest as inappropriate.

A spree of violence had rocked Nepal's capital Kathmandu with authorities forced to impose curfew in areas where the pro-monarchists were staging the protest. The District Administration Office at around 3:50PM announced curfew in Sinamangal, Tinkune and Koteshwor area following which the Police had attempted to clear the area "Curfew order has been issued. It is requested with all that you get out of the area as soon as possible, I repeat Curfew order has been issued. It is requested with all that you get out of the area as soon as possible," a Police official said over loudspeaker mike requesting people to stay indoors.

The continued violation of curfew order by the local administration saw the deployment of Nepal Army to assist the police in enforcing the curfew. The deployment was ordered by the District Administration Office after the royalist protest turned violent.

The local administration of Kathmandu has extended the curfew order till 7AM on Sunday.

The protesters vandalised several houses in Tinkune, set one house on fire, and attempted to enter the office of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist) in Aloknagar.

They also tried to enter the office of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) in Perisdanda. In Perisdanda, they set a government vehicle on fire and carried out acts of vandalism and looting at Bhatbhateni. Additionally, they set the Jadbusti Processing Centre on fire.

Nepal in the year 2006 had abolished centuries old constitutional monarchy after then King Gyanendra seized power and imposed emergency sending all the leaders under house arrest. The movement also referred as "People's Movement II" witnessed a bloodshed with dozens killed in crackdown against protestors by the government.

After weeks of violent protest and increasing international pressure, Gyanendra gave up and reinstated the dissolved parliament, the dawn of new democracy is highlighted as Lokantantra (People's Rule).

Former King Gyanendra Shah, who had been staying in Pokhara since February 9, returned to Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon. He arrived at 3:50 PM via a chartered Summit Air plane, accompanied by his family.

During his stay in Pokhara, the RPP Kaski organised a farewell programme to bid the former king goodbye. The former king's return has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among his supporters, marking a significant moment for royalist groups in the country.

Formed in the 1990's after lift of ban in formation of political parties by then monarchial system, RPP since then serves as the force always supporting the Kingship. It also has been taking part in periodic elections and presenting its demands forth.

In the year 2008, right after the overthrow of monarchy rule from Nepal, RPP had secured eight seats in then Constituent Assembly out of the 575 seated strong parliament. In the 2013 election it was able to secure 13 seats while in the year 2017 it fell down to one seat while it bounced back in the election of 2022 with 14 seats.

The party, since its inception, has been supporting Hindu State and the Kingship as interdependent in the tiny nation buffered between two giants India and China. The Himalayan nation of Nepal has a population of 30.55 million has a Hindu population of 81.19 per cent as per the census of 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)