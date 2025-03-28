Bangkok, March 28: A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, destroying buildings, a bridge and a dam. At least 144 people were killed and 730 injured in Myanmar, where photos and video from two hard-hit cities showed extensive damage. The 7.7 magnitude quake, with an epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar's second largest city, struck at midday and was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock. Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 20 Killed, Several Missing As Mosque Collapses in Mandalay (See Pics and Video).

The full extent of death, injury and destruction was not immediately clear — particularly in Myanmar, one of the world's poorest countries. It is embroiled in a civil war and information is tightly controlled. The head of Myanmar's military government said in the televised speech on Friday evening that at least 144 people were killed and 730 others were injured. “The death toll and injuries are expected to rise,” Senior Gen Min Aung Hlaing said. Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR As Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Jolts Myanmar.

Photos from the capital of Naypyidaw showed multiple buildings used to house civil servants destroyed by the quake, and rescue crews pulling victims from the rubble. Myanmar's government said blood was in high demand in the hardest-hit areas. Images of buckled and cracked roads in Mandalay and damaged highways as well as the collapse of a bridge and dam raised further concerns about how rescuers would even reach some areas in a country already enduring a widespread humanitarian crisis.

