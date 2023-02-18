Houston, Feb 18 (AP) Two Houston police officers were hospitalised after being stabbed on Saturday, officials said.

The officers were responding to a call Saturday morning in southwest Houston when an unidentified person stabbed them, police said in a tweet.

At least one of the officers fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

The officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

Police planned to provide additional information during a news conference set for later on Saturday. (AP)

