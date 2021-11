Santiago [Chile], November 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Two members of the Chilean indigenous Mapuche community were killed and three more were injured in clashes with Carabineros, Chile's security forces, Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Sebastian Pinera asked Congress to extend the state of emergency in the Biobio and La Araucania regions amid escalating violence where indigenous communities are waging a struggle for autonomy from the state.

Also Read | US, UK, Saudi Arabia, UAE Call for Restoration of Government in Sudan.

As a result of the clashes with the security forces, there were "two deaths and three injured who have arrived at different health centers in the Province of Arauco," Delgado said at the press conference, as cited by the local news agency El Mostrador.

Delgado offered a chronological account of the events, which he described as "terrorist attacks in a context of a state of emergency."

Also Read | China Intends to Have at Least 1,000 Nuclear Warheads by 2030, Warns Pentagon.

In October, President Pinera announced a state of emergency in the Biobio and La Araucania regions in the south of Chile, where clashes had broken out between Mapuche indigenous people - who are demanding the restoration of their ancestral lands and self-determination - and the country's security forces. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)