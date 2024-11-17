Caesarea, November 17: Two flares were fired at the private residence of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the early hours of Sunday, Times of Israel reported. In a statement released by the Israel Police, details of the attack were shared. It was noted that neither Netanyahu nor his family was present at the residence during the time of the attacks. According to the Police, the light bombs landed in the courtyard of the house.

The police informed, "A joint investigation by the General Security Service and the Israel Police was opened This is a serious incident that is a dangerous escalation and accordingly the necessary investigative actions will be taken".

The details of the incident were also shared by Israel's Minister of Defence, Israel Katz on the social media platform, X.

The Defence Minister gave a strong call to the Israeli intelligence agency, Shin Bet, and the Israel Police along with all the law enforcement and judicial agencies to immediately look into the grave matter and take necessary steps. Katz said, "Firing light bombs on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's house is crossing all red lines". He also said, "It is not possible for the Prime Minister of Israel, who is threatened by Iran and its proxies who are trying to assassinate him, to be subject to the same threats from home".

Israel's President, Isaac Herzog expressed condemnation of the action.

In a post on X, he informed that the Shin Bet is handling the matter with utmost urgency. "I have now spoken with the head of the Shin Bet and expressed the urgent need to investigate and deal with those responsible for the incident as soon as possible. The head of the Shin Bet emphasized that this is a dangerous step up and noted that the investigation by the Shin Bet and the police is being carried out with the utmost severity".

Anguish was expressed by other leaders from the top brass of Israel over this incident too. According to the Times of Israel, the Justice Minister of the country, Yariv Levin noted that the firing of flares at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea constitutes only the latest "link in a chain of violent and anarchistic actions, the purpose of which is to bring about the assassination of the prime minister and the overthrow of the elected government by means of a violent coup".

As per the Times of Israel, Lenin called for bringing back the proposed judicial reforms so as to secure the country and keep the Prime Minister safe.

The contentious judicial reforms drew flak and were subjected to great scrutiny when they were introduced in 2023.

The reforms seek to limit the power of the Supreme Court of Israel. As per Times of Israel, Lenin gave a call to bring back the halted reforms, noting, "The time has come to lend full support to rehabilitating the justice and law enforcement systems, and to put an end to anarchy, chaos, insubordination and attempts to harm the prime minister."

The Security Minister of Israel, Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the act on X. These are the second attacks to have been directed at Netanyahu, with the earlier ones on October 19 when his private residence in Caesarea was targeted in a drone attack from Lebanon earlier this morning, the Times of Israel had reported, citing Israel PM's Office.

