Two flash bombs were fired at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea on Saturday, landing in the garden. Fortunately, Netanyahu and his family were not at home, and no damage was reported. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. President Isaac Herzog condemned the attack in a statement on X, calling for unity and vigilance. The motive behind the act remains unclear, but authorities are treating the situation seriously to ensure the Prime Minister’s security. Israel-Iran War: IDF Destroys Active Nuclear Weapons Research Facility in Parchin, Says Report.

Flash Bombs Fired Into Garden of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel Home

Israel | Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday and fell into the garden. Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, reported Reuters quoting police. — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)