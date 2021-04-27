Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), Apr 27 (AP) Two Spanish citizens were killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.

The Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen went missing Monday near a national park, Arancha González Laya, Spain's foreign affairs minister, said in a press conference.

The two Spaniards are from northern Spain and were working on a documentary on how Burkina Faso's authorities were tackling poaching and on the communities of people living in the park. They were traveling at the time of the attack in a group with about 40 people, she said.

“It is a dangerous area where terrorists, bandits, jihadists usually operate,” said González Laya.

The Irish government said it was “aware of the reports and is liaising closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground”. (AP)

