Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): As many as 20 people were killed and 40 injured during an attack at the Kabul University on Monday, said sources.

According to the sources quoted by Tolo News, at least 20 people were killed and over 40 more were wounded in the Kabul University attack.

Following the incident, Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a tweet, "I strongly condemn today's cowardly terrorist attack on Kabul Uni. Targeting educational institutions is a heinous crime. Students have the right to study in peace and security. I offer my sincere condolences to victims and their families. We will prevail over the forces of darkness."

TOLO News had earlier reported that Afghan and Iranian officials were inaugurating the book exhibition at the university when the explosion and gunfight happened, forcing the students to vacate the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

