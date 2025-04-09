Beijing, Apr 9 (PTI) Twenty people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in north China's Hebei province, local officials said on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out around 9 pm on Tuesday in Longhua county, Chengde city.

As of early Wednesday, a total of 20 people were confirmed dead, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported citing local officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the report said.

