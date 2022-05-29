Colombo, May 29 (PTI) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday batted for the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, saying it will curb the president's unlimited powers while enhancing the role of parliament in policy matters once the key amendment is passed.

Making a special televised statement on the current constitutional reforms programme in motion, Wickremesinghe said the 21A would help Sri Lanka, facing an unprecedented financial crisis, in several ways.

The 21st Amendment is expected to annul the 20A to the Constitution, which gives unfettered powers to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after abolishing the 19th Amendment that will strengthen Parliament.

“The 21st Amendment to the Constitution will be passed and the parliament will be strengthened. The move is to make parliament stronger while holding the presidency accountable to the assembly,” he said in his statement.

The government has launched a move to introduce 21A in order to restore the 19A of 2015.

“Powers of parliament will be increased by the proposed 21A”, Wickremesinghe said.

