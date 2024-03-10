Jonesboro, Mar 10 (AP) At least three people were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting Sunday in Arkansas, police said.

Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro's downtown area around 5 am Sunday, Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin Helped Prevent ‘Potential Nuclear Attack’ on Ukraine in Late 2022, Says CNN Report.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and officers were told that four other people were taken to hospitals in personal vehicles, the post said.

Police haven't said what may have led to the shooting, or provided updates on the people who were taken to the hospital.

Also Read | Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap 300 Students in Northwest Nigeria; Two Days Later, Some Have Lost Hope of Finding Them.

An investigation is continuing.

Jonesboro is about 70 miles (209 kilometres) northeast of Little Rock, Arkansas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)