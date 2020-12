Berlin [Germany], December 26 (ANI): Three people were severely injured in a shooting in Germany's capital Berlin on Saturday, Xinhua reported citing local media.

The shooting took place in the Kreuzberg district. No fatalities have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

