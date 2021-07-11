Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 11 (ANI): At least three people, including two women, were killed and three others were critically injured in a road accident in Bangladesh's Bandarban district on Sunday.

Rezwanul Islam, assistant superintendent (ASP) of police (Lama Circle), said a laden truck turned over on a three-wheeler and a motorcycle at Linejiri area of Lama Upazila of Bandarban this afternoon, The Daily Star reported.

"Three people including two women died on the spot. Teams of police and fire service rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies," said the ASP.

He further stated that three other critically injured were shifted to Lama Upazila Health Complex for treatment. (ANI)

