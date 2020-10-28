Shinkai [Afghanistan], October 28 (ANI): Three civilians were killed and five others suffered injuries after a roadside bomb blast in Shinkai district of Zabul province in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The provincial police chief Hekmatullah Kocha said: "Three civilians were killed and five more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Shinkai district, Zabul province".

No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)

