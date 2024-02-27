Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

London, Feb 27 (AP) Three men arrested in an investigation into right-wing extremism were charged on Tuesday in a London court with preparing to commit a terrorist act, authorities said.

They were arrested on February 21, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Prosecutors said the men had joined extreme right-wing online chat forums, had right-wing text messages and distributed information on guns and ammunition.

The men had manufactured an FGC-9 semi-automatic gun, had instructions on assembling a 3D-printed firearm and identified an Islamic education centre in Leeds as a possible target.

Christopher Ringrose, 33, and Brogan Stewart and Marco Pitzettu, both 24, were held in custody after their appearances by video at Westminster Magistrates' Court and ordered to return to the Central Criminal Court on March 15. They did not enter pleas. (AP)

