Taipei, Aug 30 (AP) A 3-year-old girl in Taiwan was reported safe after becoming caught in the strings of a kite and lifted several meters into the air.

The unidentified girl was taking part in a kite festival Sunday in the seaside town of Nanlioao when she was caught up by a giant, long-tailed orange kite.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Covishield, Developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Faces Ire of Muslim, Christian Clerics in Australia Over Use of Fetal Cells.

Video shot at the scene showed her twisting several times above a crowd of adults who struggled to pull the kite back to earth.

News reports said the girl was frightened but suffered no physical injuries in the incident. (AP)

Also Read | Singapore to Offer Free COVID-19 Tests to Taxi Drivers, Food Delivery Workers, Hawkers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)