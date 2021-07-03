Islamabad [Pakistan], July 3 (ANI): Thirty-four people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan during the past 24 hours taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to 22,379.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics, 48,027 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours on Saturday, of which 1,400 came back positive, reported The News International.

According to the official portal, the positivity rate is now 2.91 per cent.

This is the third day of more than a 1,000 daily new cases and the fourth consecutive day with a positivity rate over 2 per cent.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 22,379 and the total number of cases has reached 961,085.

In addition to this, 957 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 906,387, while the number of active cases is 32,319.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the active cases in Sindh so far are 16,985, in Punjab 16,973, in Khyber Paktunkhwa 9,399, in Islamabad Capital Territory 2,225, in Balochistan 1,121 and in Gilgit-Baltistan 634. (ANI)

