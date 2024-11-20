Dubai [United Arab Emirates], November 20 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council (UAE GBC), President of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, expressed deep appreciation and gratitude to the UAE's wise leadership for its continued support for women and commitment to strengthening their role in the nation's developmental and future-building journey.

"As the Global Women's Forum convenes for its third edition in Dubai, it continues to fulfil its founding mission set eight years ago, aiming to galvanise international efforts in women's empowerment and advance gender balance. This underscores the UAE's distinguished position in this area, highlighted by its remarkable progress in global competitiveness indicators. The UAE remains committed to furthering these achievements. It strives to reach the highest levels of excellence by reinforcing women's influential and pivotal role in society."

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration: US President-Elect Picks Former Congressman Sean Duffy As Transportation Secretary.

H.H. Sheikha Manal emphasised that the UAE's forward-thinking leadership has positioned the country among the world's leaders in gender balance and women's empowerment indices, elevating the UAE to 1st regionally and 7th globally in the 2024 Gender Equality Index, issued by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). She added that the UAE is committed to supporting international efforts to empower women across all sectors through influential global partnerships that expand opportunities for women to actively participate in creating sustainable societies.

Mona Al Marri announced that the Forum's discussions will centre around three thematic pillars:

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Tension: 'No Specific Plans for India's Mediation in Ukraine Conflict, but Vladimir Putin Values PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Resolve War', Says Kremlin Spokesperson.

-"Future Economies, Future Societies" will examine the role of women in economic development and their contributions to building progressive societies.

-"Collective Engagements, Collective Actions" will discuss strategies to establish clear frameworks to increase women's economic and social participation through exchanging best practice principles and key insights.

-"Impactful Technologies, Impactful Innovations" will reflect on the Forum's significant focus on technology as a fundamental element that drives future development.

Hosted at the Government Dubai Media Office, Dubai Women Establishment revealed the impressive agenda and accompanying list of esteemed speakers and partners for the third edition of the Global Women's Forum - Dubai 2024, which will be hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on November 26 and 27 at the Madinat Jumeirah. In line with H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's vision and strategic directives, the Forum's comprehensive agenda features sessions that reflect the many facets of women and their roles within society.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, along with representatives from the Forum's key partners: Khawla Rashid Al Muhairi, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Government Communications at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) (Strategic Partner), Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Cultural Partner), Moaza Al Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Executive Affairs Sector at Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) (Mobility Partner) and Amira Al Falasi, Vice President of Human Resources at Emirates Group (Official Carrier) discussed details of this significant event.

During the press conference, Mona Al Marri announced the global partners for the Global Women's Forum Dubai 2024, which include the World Bank Group, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the United Nations Development Programme, the World Economic Forum, the Atlantic Council, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative and the International Finance Corporation. In addition, the international organisations will host by invitation workshops focused on women's economic empower, entrepreneurship, gender balance and government policies.

Local partners and sponsors include the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, alongside the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Emirates Airlines, ADNOC, Emirates Global Aluminium, e&, Cartier Women's Initiative, and Mediclinic Middle East.

Media partners include Dubai Media Incorporated, Abu Dhabi Media, Arabian Radio Network (ARN), Sky News Arabia, Al Mashhad Channel, CNN Business, CNBC Arabia, Asharq News, Al Khaleej newspaper, The National, An-Nahar newspaper, Forbes Middle East, Al Ain News and Hills Advertising.

Over the two days, the Forum will welcome attendees from around 65 countries and feature over 130 sessions led by more than 250 influential speakers, more than 25 regional and global Ministers, and representatives from international organisations alongside prominent youth figures and distinguished entrepreneurs.

Attendees can look forward to captivating sessions featuring H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) who will discuss her perspective on cultural diplomacy and the role of culture in shaping creative societies.In another session, H.H. Sheikha Hissa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum will share insights into her passion and the challenges and inspirations she has encountered in the world of equestrianism.

To further compliment the line-up of insightful discussions, the Arena Hall will host the Forum's keynote speakers namely: Emine Erdogan, the First Lady of Turkiye, Wife of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye and Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of Republic of Uzbekistan.

Beyond serving as a platform for knowledge exchange and showcasing global expertise and best practices, the Forum will spotlight successful initiatives launched and supported by the UAE to promote gender balance, further highlighting the country's efforts to empower women both personally and professionally. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)