Nairobi [Kenya], January 19 (ANI): Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar will lead a four-member Indian delegation to Kenya for the third India-Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar, scheduled to be held in Nairobi starting Monday.

The event is being held in Kenya from January 19 to January 21.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, the Secretary (Defence Production) will represent India's defence manufacturing and export ecosystem at the event, which is being organised under the Brand India scheme of the Department of Defence Production.

The exhibition and seminar will see participation from 20 Indian defence companies from both the public and private sectors. These companies will showcase a wide range of defence products and services, highlighting India's growing capabilities in indigenous defence manufacturing.

High Commissioner of India to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, will also attend the event.

"The visit reflects the Government of India's vision to strengthen defence industrial cooperation and exports," the ministry in its statement said.

During the visit, Sanjeev Kumar is also scheduled to hold meetings with officials of the Government of Kenya and the Kenya Defence Forces. These bilateral discussions will focus on promoting India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and exploring opportunities for mutual collaboration.

The first-ever India-Kenya Defence Industry Seminar and Expo was organised by the High Commission of India in Nairobi on November 10 and 11, 2022.

The upcoming event marks a continuation of efforts to deepen defence industrial engagement between the two countries.

India and Kenya share long-standing relations in the field of defence cooperation. According to a statement from the High Commission of India in Nairobi, India offers several training courses each year to personnel of the Kenya Defence Forces at its military institutions.

Military delegations from both countries regularly undertake official visits and study tours to exchange best practices and identify areas for further engagement. Indian Navy ships also regularly pay goodwill visits to Mombasa, during which professional interactions are held with Kenya Defence Forces personnel.

India has also conducted joint hydrographic surveys with Kenyan officials in Kenyan waters in 2013 and 2014.

Defence ties received a further push during high-level visits in 2016 and 2017.

During the State Visit of the Indian Prime Minister to Kenya in July 2016, and later during the State Visit of the Kenyan President to India in January 2017, both countries agreed to enhance bilateral defence and security cooperation through several initiatives.

"In July 2016, India and Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation and India gifted 30 Field Ambulances to the Kenya Defence Forces to support its role in combat duties," the High Commission added.

Earlier, former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral RK Dhowan had visited Kenya in November 2015, further reinforcing defence engagement between the two nations. The third India-Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar is expected to build on this foundation. ( ANI)

