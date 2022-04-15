Kabul [Afghanistan], April 15 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Ritcher Scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Friday morning, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on April 15, 08:11:18 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.09, Depth: 180 Km, Location: 69km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

Also Read | 'US President Joe Biden Will Not Visit Ukraine', Says White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)