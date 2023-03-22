Jayapura [Indonesia], March 22 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale struck 4 km north-north west of Jayapura, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Jayapura is the capital and largest city of the Indonesian province of Papua.

Also Read | The Aid Aims to Anchor the Country’s Policies That Sustain Fiscal, External, Price and … – Latest Tweet by The Kyiv Independent.

The earthquake occurred at 01:02:45 (UTC+05:30) and hit Jayapura, Indonesia on Wednesday, at a depth of 32.8 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 2.498°S and 140.704°E, respectively.

Also Read | US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says the Country’s Economy is Now Performing ‘very … – Latest Tweet by The Spectator Index.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)