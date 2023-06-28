Washington, June 28: An improved US economy has done little so far to improve support for President Joe Biden, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Only 34 per cent of US adults approve of how Biden has handled the economy, a figure essentially unchanged from May. Biden's overall approval rating is 41 per cent — a reflection of today's polarised politics with the 2024 presidential election on the horizon. Search for the UFOs: Strange Ocean Floor Objects Could Be UFO Crash Debris, Suggests Harvard Professor.

A summary of the survey's findings and what they tell us about how the country is feeling about the Biden administration:

A majority of Democrats back the president's work, but the figures are relatively low for a candidate who will need their votes in 2024. Some 72 per cent of Democrats approve of Biden's job performance overall, while 60 per cent back his handling of the economy. Ukraine Accuses Local Man of Directing Missile Strike That Killed 10 at Popular Pizza Restaurant.

Biden can boast of a series of bipartisan achievements. He signed into law investments in infrastructure and the production of computer chips, which hold the promise of making the US economy more competitive. But Republicans are unimpressed, with only one in 10 approving of the president's performance.

The poll shows that 40 per cent of Americans approve of how Biden is handling foreign policy, including 69 per cent of Democrats and 14 per cent of Republicans. The survey was conducted June 22-26, as a short-lived insurrection was unfolding in Russia related to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The survey found that 44 per cent of US adults approve of how Biden is handling health care. That includes 69 per cent of Democrats and 17 per cent of Republicans. Neither of those figures is above 50 per cent, but they're both closer to the president's overall approval rating.

At 80 years old, Biden is the already the oldest president in US history. His age has led some voters to put more of a focus on Kamala Harris. The poll found that 37 per cent of adults have a favorable opinion of her and 50 per cent have an unfavourable opinion, with 12 per cent saying they don't know enough about her to say. People are feeling a bit better about the US economy, but feelings are still negative.

Seven in 10 say they think economic conditions are poor, a modest improvement from last month when 75 per cent felt that way. The slight uptick could be due to Biden and GOP lawmakers reaching an agreement on the debt limit and removing the threat of an unprecedented government default. But no more than about a third have called the economy good since 2021.

Overall, Democrats remain more likely to call the economy good than Republicans, 47 per cent to 13 per cent. The president's polling numbers have not budged much in the past 18 months. That seems notable as events have made little difference so far in how the public feels. Gasoline prices are lower than a year ago.

The US economy has so far avoided a recession that many economists said would likely be the result of the Federal Reserve combatting high inflation with interest rate hikes. And Biden talks about the thousands of infrastructure projects underway in communities across the country. Yet public sentiment has largely been unchanged.

