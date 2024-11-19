Hong Kong, Nov 19 (AP) Dozens of prominent activists were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on Tuesday in Hong Kong's biggest national security case under a sweeping law imposed by Beijing that crushed a once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

The defendants were prosecuted in 2021 for their roles in an unofficial primary election under the 2020 national security law. They were accused of attempting to paralyse Hong Kong's government and force the city's leader to resign by aiming to win a legislative majority and using it to block government budgets indiscriminately.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2024 in Brazil: PM Narendra Modi Meets UK Counterpart Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro, Says Eager To Work Closely in Technology, Green Energy (See Pics).

The 45 convicted received prison terms ranging from four years and two months to 10 years. Legal scholar Benny Tai was given the longest sentence.

They either pleaded guilty to or were found guilty of conspiracy to commit subversion by three government-approved judges. The judges said in the verdict that the activists' plans to effect change through the election would have undermined the government's authority and created a constitutional crisis.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2024 in Brazil: PM Narendra Modi Meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, Holds Bilateral Talks in Rio de Janeiro (See Pics and Video).

Two of the 47 original defendants were acquitted. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)