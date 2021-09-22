Sydney [Australia], September 22 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 38 km south of Mount Buller in the Australia's state of Victoria at 23:15:53 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Geoscience Australia reported the earthquake occurred at 9:15 am Wednesday and was 10-kilometers deep. The epicentre, around Mansfield in Victoria's northeast, is about 130 km away from Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne.

The Seismology Center reported that preliminary readings showed the quake lasted around 20 seconds.

No casualties were reported yet, but residents across metropolitan Melbourne and rural Victoria reported violent shaking. Building damage has been reported across Melbourne, and apartment buildings are being evacuated in inner Melbourne.

Victoria State Emergency Service tweeted, "If you have building damage or require SES assistance, phone 132500 and please be patient as lines may be busy."

Local media said there are reports emerging of significant damage in some parts of Victoria. (ANI/Xinhua)

