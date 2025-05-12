Peshawar May 12 (PTI) At least five people, including a nine-year-old child, were killed in an accident between a car and a gas tanker in northwest Pakistan on Monday, an official said.

The accident occurred in Daraban Srah Dagar area of Daraban tehsil in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakthtunkhwa province, a 1122 Rescue spokesman said.

All the victims were reported to be residents of the Darazinda area. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has expressed condolence over the tragic accident.

